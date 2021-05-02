Chandler Powell Adorably Twins with Baby Grace in Her First Zoo Khakis: 'My World,' Says Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are adjusting quite nicely to parenthood.

On Saturday, Powell, 24, doted over newborn daughter Grace, 1 month, as he twinned with her in her first Australia Zoo khakis for an adorable photo for Instagram. "Dad and daughter khakis," he captioned the photo of Grace asleep in his arms.

Irwin, 22, called them "my world" as she reposted the sweet photo to her Instagram Story. The new mom recently gifted Grace her first khakis for the baby girl's 1-month birthday last weekend as an Irwin family tradition.

"To celebrate one month, our beautiful Grace Warrior received her first khakis and met the star tortoises here at Australia Zoo," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "We're so proud of our Wildlife Warrior princess. I know our darling girl is going to grow up caring for Mother Earth and all her animals."

Also on Saturday, Irwin posted a photo of baby Grace sleeping in her arms, as her Cavalier King Charles spaniel Piggy stood guard. "Grace's beautiful smile," she pointed out in the caption.

The couple welcomed their first child on March 25, which was also their first wedding anniversary. "There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl," Irwin wrote in her Instagram announcement at the time. "She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

Irwin and Powell's journey to parenthood was recently documented in the Discovery+ special Crikey! It's a Baby!, which premiered last weekend on the streaming app.

In a clip from the special, Bindi reminisces about her late father Steve Irwin. "It's hard knowing that she'll never get to actually meet him," she said of Grace's iconic grandfather.

"And it's devastating because I'll never get to watch that connection," she continued. "But I cannot wait to be able to tell beautiful Grace all of these stories about dad, to be able to share with her what an amazing father he was. It's hard that he's not here, because out of everyone in the world, he would have loved her the most. He would have loved her so much."

Bindi previously revealed that she and Powell paid tribute to Steve when naming their firstborn. "Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," she wrote when announcing Grace's arrival on Instagram.