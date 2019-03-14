Chance the Rapper Announces He's Expecting Another Baby with Wife Kirsten Days After Wedding

Blessing on blessings!

Less than a week after Chance the Rapper wed his longtime girlfriend Kirsten, he announced that the couple are expecting their second child together.

“We pregnant again,” Chance, 25, shared on Thursday, in an exuberant message on Instagram, adding “its a girl.”

“JESUS CHRIST. WE LOVE YOU GOD,” the religious star added, sharing the happy news via a screenshot from his phone’s Notes app.

In a hint about his wife’s due date, Chance captioned the image, “New baby droppin September.”

Chance and Kirsten welcomed daughter Kensli in 2015.

The hip-hop star wed his longtime girlfriend on Saturday at the Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California, in a ceremony planned by Jeannie Savage of Details Details, PEOPLE previously confirmed. Kirsten looked radiant in the Alma gown by Galia Lahav, hair by Yolanda Trejo of yo:u and makeup by Renee.

Guests included Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West, who has long been friends with Chance, a source told PEOPLE. Comedian Dave Chappelle and gospel star Kirk Franklin were also in attendance, according to photos posted by Chance on Monday.

Days before their nuptials, the Chicago Tribune reported that Chance and Kirsten have been legally married since Dec. 27, when they wed in a civil ceremony at the Cook County clerk’s office.

Days before their nuptials, Chance revealed the sweet story of how he first met his bride, writing on Twitter that the fateful encounter occurred when he was 9 years old. That day, Chance attended a party at his mom’s office, where Kirsten performed a Destiny’s Child dance routine — and it was love at first sight.

“I knew I was gonna marry that girl,” he tweeted, noting he was too nervous to introduce himself that night. “Sixteen years later it’s happening. This wknd is the time, and the place is my wedding. I’m gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny.”

Chance and Kirsten began dating in 2013. After welcoming their daughter Kensli in 2015, the pair split in 2016 before reconciling the next year. Then Chance popped the question on July 4, 2018 at a family barbecue in their native Chicago; he confirmed the engagement the same day as the proposal, simply tweeting: “She said yes.”

In a sweet nod to his family, after winning the best new artist Grammy in 2017, the artist dedicated the award to Kirsten and their daughter.

“I wanna thank God for my mother and my father who’ve supported me since I was young. For Kirsten, for Kensli, for all of Chicago,” he said in his acceptance speech.

Although the couple are very private, last May, Chance offered some insight into their relationship when he wished her happy birthday on Instagram.

“From the beginning beginning to the end end. You are my oldest and best friend. You are responsible for everyone [sic] of the most wonderful things in my life,” he captioned a sweet slideshow of images.

“I’m forever grateful that God made me find you, and even more grateful that you made me find God. Forever and ever babe.”