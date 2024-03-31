Chance Perdomo Remembered By ‘Gen V’ And ‘The Boys’ Cast Members

Bruce Haring
·1 min read
Chance Perdomo died from motorcycle accident at just 27 years old, shocking fans and his colleagues in Gen V and The Boys.

After a day to process the awful news, the cast members took to social media to honor Perdomo’s memory.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, who plays Luke, the best friend of Perdomo’s character Andre in Gen V,  posted photos to his Instagram stories today remembering his late co-star. “Hope you’re up in heaven with a cigar,” he wrote in one caption. He also posted to X (see below.)

The Boys’ Antony Starr, who guest-starred in Gen V’s Season 1 finale, called Perdomo’s passing “so goddamn tragic” on InstagramThe Boys‘ Erin MoriartyJack Quaid and Karen Fukuhara also honored Perdomo in social media posts.

Some of the reactions:

