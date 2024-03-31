Chance Perdomo Remembered By ‘Gen V’ And ‘The Boys’ Cast Members

Chance Perdomo died from motorcycle accident at just 27 years old, shocking fans and his colleagues in Gen V and The Boys.

After a day to process the awful news, the cast members took to social media to honor Perdomo’s memory.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, who plays Luke, the best friend of Perdomo’s character Andre in Gen V, posted photos to his Instagram stories today remembering his late co-star. “Hope you’re up in heaven with a cigar,” he wrote in one caption. He also posted to X (see below.)

The Boys’ Antony Starr, who guest-starred in Gen V’s Season 1 finale, called Perdomo’s passing “so goddamn tragic” on Instagram. The Boys‘ Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid and Karen Fukuhara also honored Perdomo in social media posts.

Some of the reactions:

We're saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Chance Perdomo at the age of 27.



In 2019 Chance was both nominated for Leading Actor at the BAFTA TV awards for his role in Killed By My Debt and named a BAFTA Breakthrough for his work in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. pic.twitter.com/ENq1ppOuzB — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 31, 2024

This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend – gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV. RIP Chance ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/gfiee3cMT3 — Patrick Schwarzenegger (@PSchwarzenegger) March 31, 2024

