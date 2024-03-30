Chance Perdomo Dies: ‘Gen V’ Star Was 27

Gen V star Chance Perdomo has died as a result of a motorcycle accident. Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved. He was 27-years-old.

A note on behalf of Perdomo’s family and representatives reads, “His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask you to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

Most recently, Perdomo starred in Prime Video’s Gen V in the role of Andre Anderson, a popular student and Luke’s best friend with magnetic manipulation capabilities. He worked alongside Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips and London Thor in the superhero series, a spinoff of The Boys. Production on Season 2 will be pushed following the tragedy.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight,” the show’s producer shared in a statement.

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television added, “The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time.”

Before his time on Gen V, he played the lead role of Ambrose Spellman in Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina opposite Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch and Michelle Gomez, to name a few.

Perdomo was an Afro-Latino actor born in Los Angeles but raised in Southampton, England. After graduating, he wanted to study law but focused on acting instead. His career began when he worked at the National Youth Theater in London.

