Chaka Khan Slams Kanye West for Sampling Her Song in 'Through the Wire'

Chaka Khan was not pleased with Kanye West's take on her song.

The 66-year-old singer stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday and spoke out about the 42-year-old rapper's use of her 1984 song "Through the Fire" on his 2004 track "Through the Wire." Though initially excited to have West sample her work, Khan was unhappy with the result.

"[The conversations went] very differently than the song turned out. Obviously," she said. "... He called me when he just got out of the hospital. He said, 'You were so instrumental in my healing process. I had to change the words a little bit to the song, but I had to eat through a wire, you know, and I was wired shut, through a straw.'"

"It meant that much to me and it really got my heart. It pulled... at my [heart] strings," she continued. "So I said, 'Yeah. Use it.' Then when it came out... I was pissed."

Khan said she thought the song was "a little insulting," before clarifying her remarks. "Not insulting. I thought it was stupid," she said. "If I had known he was gonna do that I would've said, 'Hell no.'"

Despite her dislike for West's song -- which, Khan confirmed, she did receive money from -- she has not expressed her feelings directly to the "I Love It" rapper.

"I didn't. What can I say?" she questioned. "The best way to tell him is silence. And give him crickets."

