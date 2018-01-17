The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Allegedly Caught Cheating by Girlfriend Tori Woodward in CCTV Video

Alex Pall, the Grammy-winning deejay who is one half of the powerhouse EDM-pop duo The Chainsmokers, found himself in hot water on Tuesday when his now ex-girlfriend Tori Woodward shared photos she alleges are of him kissing another girl.

The pictures of Pall’s apparent indiscretion were captured at a residential location by CCTV and posted to Woodward’s Instagram Stories in a series of snaps — each with a series of savage messages thrown his way.

“Alex is disgusting. Men are trash. Don’t ever forget it,” Woodward wrote on one of the surveillance shots, which Woodward later accused Pall of reporting to Instagram after it was deleted by the social network site.

“They’ll look you in the eyes and tell you they love you. Then destroy you without a second thought,” she captioned another snap, which appeared to show Pall, 32, kissing the mystery woman.

Reps for Pall and The Chainsmokers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about the incident, but Woodward — who has dated Pall since February 2014 — claimed this wasn’t the first time he had been unfaithful throughout their long relationship.

According to Woodward, Pall allegedly gave her excuses for the infidelity but didn’t apologize.

“Consistent outright denial faded to him explaining that because all men do it, it’s not that bad. And in different words, that because he’s famous now, he had a different rulebook for decency,” she said. “What’s perhaps the most amazing is that he HASN’T EVEN APOLOGIZED.”

“What he has done is everything he possibly can to stop this from coming out, from looking [like] the kind of person who does what he’s done,” she claimed. ” ‘You’re better than this.’ That’s right I am, but you’re not.”

