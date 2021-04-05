Chadwick Boseman's Widow Simone Movingly Quotes Late Actor While Accepting His 2021 SAG Award

Chadwick Boseman continues to dominate awards season as Hollywood honors his final performance.

Boseman's wife Simone Ledward Boseman accepted the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom on his behalf. She thanked her late husband's parents Leroy and Carolyn, Ma Rainey star Viola Davis, playwright August Wilson and actor Denzel Washington.

"If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind. That's a quote by Chadwick Boseman," Simone said while virtually accepting the honor.

He beat out fellow nominees Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Steven Yeun (Minari), Anthony Hopkins (The Father) and Gary Oldman (Mank).

RELATED: 2021 SAG Awards to Be Pre-Taped and Run for Just One Hour

Chadwick has been on a winning streak for his final movie performance, with his wife Simone accepting the Golden Globe, the NAACP Award, the Gotham Award and the Critics' Choice Award for her husband in heartfelt speeches.

The actor died last August at age 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

Boseman won his first Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture, drama for his role in the Netflix film. In January, he also won at the 30th annual IFP Gotham Awards.

David Lee/Netflix Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Boseman became the first person to receive four nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in the same year.

RELATED: Chadwick Boseman Receives His First-Ever Oscar Nomination for Final Movie Role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

He was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Da 5 Bloods — his final two films. He also received two nods when both movies were nominated for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. (Boseman previously won a SAG Award in this category in 2019 for Black Panther.)

Boseman received his first-ever Oscar nomination for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The Oscars air on Sunday, April 25.

The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards aired Sunday, April 4 on TNT and TBS.