Here’s What Chad Michael Murray Had To Say In Response To His Ex-Girlfriend Erin Foster’s Public Claim That He Cheated On Her With His “One Tree Hill” Costar Sophia Bush

Last month, Erin — who dated Chad between 2001 and 2002, before he starred in the hit WB teen drama — alleged on her and her sister’s podcast that Chad had cheated in a “pretty egregious way” while they were “living together.”

Chad and Sophia went public with their relationship in 2003, and they were married by 2005. However, they ended up announcing their separation just five months after tying the knot.

While addressing a post shared by gossip site DeuxMoi that alleged Chad had cheated with Sophia, Erin claimed on her podcast, “He definitely did cheat on me with her in, like, a pretty egregious way while we were living together.”

“I’ve moved on, though. I’m over it now,” she said, before adding, “I mean, just barely over it.”

One Tree Hill alongside Sophia and Chad — entered the conversation to share her thoughts. Erin’s claim quickly garnered heaps of attention across social media, and before long, Hilarie Burton — who also starred inalongside Sophia and Chad — entered the conversation to share her thoughts.

OTH costars Hilarie, who currently hosts a podcast of her own with Sophia and another of theircostars Bethany Joy Lenz , took to Instagram to deny Erin’s claim about Chad.

“Ooof. Cringe. I got off my red eye flight home and multiple people had sent me this headline,” Hilarie wrote over a screenshot of a news article about Erin’s allegation. “As the person who had a front row seat then? This wasn't it.”

“We were all told you'd broken up which is why our guy was perusing her. Now this is being spun to make my sister look like a brazen harlot. And if she's anyone's harlot, it's mine!” she continued.

Hilarie then made it known that she'd be more than “happy to discuss” the situation further with Erin.

“You also deserve the truth,” she wrote. “There are so many unnamed sources making claims about the woman I love, so fuck it. I'll be a named source. Lotta internet voices being nasty, and as the person who knows the real timeline? It would be laughable if it wasn't so hurtful.”

Now, Chad has responded to Erin’s accusation himself.

Speaking with E! News this week, Chad noted that he has several “regrets” in his life — though doesn’t want to “live in the past.”

“It’s not one of those things that I want to go down the road of because there's just never a winner,” he said. “I feel blessed to be where I am right now. I live in the now, I live in the present, I live in the future.”

“Things have changed so dramatically for me since I was a young man that I just try to live in this space — always. So, I don't think you'll ever find me saying anything negative or hurtful about anybody. I never will. That's just not me. I'm not going to do it,” he said.

Chad added, “I have more regrets in my life than I care to think about, but I don't live in the past. I try to move forward every single day and just go, ‘I got air in my lung, life in my step, the will to move forward and the sun’s gonna rise on a beautiful tomorrow.’”

