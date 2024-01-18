Center Stage Productions announces 2024 youth programming

Jan. 18—Center Stage Productions, a youth-based performing arts group, has announced its next series of theater workshops and summer musicals.

Its next workshop is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 27 at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. This session will center on choreography where students will learn how to create a dance, including the composition and arrangement of movements to help support a scene and move the story forward during a musical production.

On March 23, Center Stage will hold an Actor's Workshop focusing on scenes and monologues suitable for young actors. Age-appropriate instruction will be given, encouraging students to develop and create characters based on what is in the text — what the character says and what is said about the character.

Workshops cost $10 per child and $5 for additional children from the same family. Scholarships are also available to help eliminate any financial barriers to participation. Students between the ages of 7 to 17 are encouraged to attend.

Auditions for Center Stage's summer musicals will be held on April 13 and 14 with callbacks scheduled for April 20 and 21. This year, the program has decided to host two summer youth productions — "Frozen Jr." and "Newsie's."

"With the increased interest in our program after last year's production of 'Seussical,' we decided to produce two shows this summer in order to allow opportunities for more kids to participate," said Corey Kersting, a founding member and director of Center Stage. "We have always been big fans of 'Newsies,' both the film and stage versions, and we are excited to give our local youth the opportunity to be part of this fun and energetic show. We are also excited to share 'Frozen Jr.' with our community and give students the chance to bring these memorable characters and musical numbers to life!"

For the past two years since its founding, Center Stage has hosted complete sell-out performances. Organizers aim to repeat this trend in their third season and as such advance ticket purchases are recommended.

Student registration is available online at yubasutterats.org. For more information, contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 530-742-ARTS, or email Center Stage Productions directly at centerstageproductions.ys@gmail.com. The Sutter Theater Center is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City.