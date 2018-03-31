Celine Dion Thanks Fans for Their 'Wonderful' Messages After Celebrating Her 50th Birthday

Celine Dion is ready to get back on stage!

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer celebrated her 50th birthday on Friday "surrounded by family" and feeling the love from all her fans.

"Dear friends, I want to thank all of you for the wonderful birthday messages and videos," she wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "They touched me deeply. I celebrated this day surrounded by family, while feeling the spirit of your presence. Thank you for your love and support and for being such a big part of my life for all these years."

"I can't wait to get back to being 100 percent and to see you all again!" she added.

Prior to her birthday, ET had learned that Dion was going for a low-key celebration. A source told ET that she initially had a much different celebration planned to take place during her concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. That all changed when she was forced to cancel three weeks of performances to undergo surgery for an ear condition.

Last week, the GRAMMY winner announced that she would be canceling her shows from March 27 to April 18 to deal with a condition called Patulous Eustachian tube, which causes hearing irregularities and makes it extremely difficult to sing. She's set to resume her performances on May 22.

