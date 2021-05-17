Céline Dion on love after René Angélil: 'I'm not thinking about a relationship'

Céline Dion doesn't know what the future holds when it comes to romance after the death of husband René Angélil.

"Losing my husband, for my kids to lose their father, it was quite something," the "My Heart Will Go On" singer, 53, said on Monday's Today show.

While he's been gone now for five years after losing his cancer battle at age 73, "I feel like René has given me so much through the years — and still today," she said of the man who discovered her as a teen and served as her manager. "I see my kids. I look at them. We live with him. We still live with him. He's part of our lives every day, so I have to say that I feel very, very strong."

Celine Dion and René Angélil in 2012. (Photo: JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

As for whether the mom of three will find love again, she replied, "I don't know. I have no idea."

However, she said at this moment in time, "love is so big right now in my life: with my kids, with life itself. I'm not thinking about a relationship and falling in love again. I don't. Do I have to say that it will never happen anymore? I don't know. I don't know."

Dion spoke about spending time with sons René-Charles, almost 20, and 10-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson during the pandemic.

"It was the old-fashioned family fun, simple pleasures of life, playing outside a lot, being with them, cuddling at night, cooking," she said. "Honestly, making the best out of this."

The COVID-19 pandemic led the Canadian singer to postpone her Courage World Tour last year, so she's excited to get back to work to open The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas with a 10-show run beginning Nov. 5. She previously had a 16-year residency there at Caesars Palace and made Henderson, Nev., her family's home base. When Angélil was struggling with his health, she put the residency on hold to care for him and made a triumphant return to the stage one month after his death.

"Vegas had given us, my family and I, an opportunity for me to be a mom, for them to be kids, for me to perform for my fans and to practice my passion and every night come home," she said. "That is rare, so I really feel that Vegas has given me motherhood and the best as an artist, the best of both worlds."

She said the new show will "be about an energy, about starting again, about living again, about feeling that something will come out of this, hopefully."

