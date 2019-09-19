Céline Dion says she's 'not ready to date' after 2016 death of husband

Céline Dion has revealed she’s “not ready to date” almost four years after losing her husband of 22 years, René Angélil, to cancer in January 2016.

The 51-year-old singer discussed love and life after loss in a new interview with Today to promote her latest album, “Courage.”

“This is my first English album without René,” Dion said. “When I say without René I mean without René physically, because René will always be a part of me. ‘Courage’ was representing the whole losing my husband, losing my manager, my kids losing their father, and finding the strength to keep going — because I wanted to.”

View photos Angélil and Dion in 2013. (Photo: Getty Images.) More

Angélil died at the family’s home in Las Vegas at the age of 73. Dion revealed she can still remember the last words her husband spoke to her.

“He called me before a show and gave me a little message, ‘I love you,’ and when I came home that night, it was very, very late. I didn’t want to come and wake him up to give him a kiss and then he can’t find sleep again ... and the next morning he was gone,” Dion recalled. “We talked before and he sent me a text message, so we said goodbye.”

Dion shared that she still has the last text message from her husband and still looks at it. “It’s life,” she said. “I know that right now the courage that I have, he has given it to me all my life.”

View photos Dion said she's not ready to date after her husband's death. (Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) More

Despite her ability to carry on and raise the couple’s three sons, 18-year-old René Charles and 8-year-old twins Eddie and Nelson, Dion admits she isn’t ready to move on romantically.

“I don’t date,” she said matter of factly. “I’m not ready to date. I’m very lucky to have so many people in my surrounding to make me laugh, but I miss to be touched. I miss to be hugged. I miss to be told, ‘You’re beautiful.’ I miss what a boyfriend and I miss what a husband would do.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.