Celine Dion Delays New Las Vegas Residency for Medical Reasons

Celine Dion is delaying the opening of her new show in the new Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas due to unforeseen medical symptoms, promoter AEG Presents announced on Tuesday morning. The affected performances run from November 5 to 20, 2021 and January 19 to February 5, 2022.

According to the announcement, the singer has been experiencing “severe and persistent muscle spasms” which are preventing her from performing. Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat her. However, the symptoms she is experiencing are prohibiting her from participating in the ongoing rehearsals for the new show. Dion’s “Courage” world tour is still scheduled to launch on March 9, 2022, so it’s unclear when the Resorts shows may be rescheduled.

More from Variety

“I’m heartbroken by this,” said Celine. “My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it’s absolutely beautiful. I feel so bad that I’m letting them down, and I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can.”

“Celine is family to us, and the most important thing now is for her to focus on feeling better,“ said John Meglen, president and co-CEO of Concerts West/AEG Presents. “In our two-decade long relationship with Celine, we’ve certainly learned how dedicated and resilient she is, and that she is most happy when she’s on stage doing what she loves most, performing for her fans. We’re ready to announce new Las Vegas show dates whenever Celine is ready.”

Story continues

“If there’s anything these trying times have taught us, it’s that nothing is more important than your wellbeing,” said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. “While we are eager to debut the theatre, we support Celine in what we know was an incredibly difficult decision to delay her shows. On behalf of the entire Resorts World Las Vegas family, we wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming her to her new home when she feels ready and able to perform again.”

The announcement includes the following alert to ticketholders:

TICKET REFUNDS

Tickets purchased with a credit card through our authorized ticketing outlets at axs.com or Resorts World Las Vegas will be refunded automatically to the credit card used for purchase. Please allow up to 30 days for this refund to reflect with the financial institution.

For tickets purchased through non-authorized sellers, please reach out to the original point of purchase for more information.

Celine Dion, Resorts World Las Vegas, AEG Presents and AXS are not responsible for hotel, travel or other expenses related to the cancellation of these performances and apologize to ticket holders for any inconvenience this may cause.

FUTURE PERFORMANCES

Ticket holders of the canceled Las Vegas performances will receive a pre-sale opportunity for first access to purchase tickets for newly scheduled show dates when they are announced. For future Las Vegas performance dates and updates, continue to visit rwlasvegas.com, or celinedion.com.

Celine Dion’s “Courage World Tour” is still scheduled to resume beginning March 9, 2022. For tour updates visit celinedion.com.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.