Welcome, friends, to TechCrunch's Week in Review (WiR), the newsletter where we recap the week that was in tech. In this week's edition of WiR, we cover researchers figuring out a way to "jailbreak" Teslas, the AI.com domain name switching hands and the FCC fining robocallers. Also featured are stories about WeWork's perennial struggles, Google's Messages app fully embracing RCS, and spyware maker LetMeSpy shutting down after a massive data breach.