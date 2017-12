Between SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, writer and segment director Dave McCary, and writer and Weekend Update star Colin Jost, the show has turned into a breeding ground for celebrity-worthy significant others. Shookus and Ben Affleck made their romance public in July, when the two vacationed together in London while Affleck did reshoots for the Justice League. Jost took his romance with Scarlett Johansson public at the end of November. And in October, reports surfaced that Emma Stone was dating McCary after meeting him while hosting the show. (Photo: Getty Images)