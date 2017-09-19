Celebs Felt the Earthquake in L.A. Last Night and Sort of Freaked Out: 'I Almost Peed My Pants'

While most of the east coast slumbered, residents of L.A. felt the effects of a 3.6 magnitude earthquake on Monday night — including some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake hit the Westwood Village area around 11:20 p.m. local time with SoCal residents feeling tremors everywhere from Los Angeles to Costa Mesa, Upland, the Pacific Palisades and more.

While no injuries or damage has been reported yet, celebrities were vocal about the shaking on Twitter.

Kim Kardashian West, for one, was wide awake after the quake — telling a friend that while her husband Kanye West and kids North and Saint West had gone back to bed, she was still feeling the rush of being jolted out of her sleep by the earthquake.

I flew outta bed on the heels of my husband to grab our son..they are both back asleep...I am not ????

— Sarah Nakamura (@FeroshFabLife) September 19, 2017

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star even offered a helping hand to actress and friend Malika Haqq, who said she was too scared to sleep alone.

I hate an earthquake. Def a moment I wish I didn't live alone.

— Malika (@ForeverMalika) September 19, 2017

Wanna come sleep over? https://t.co/iUKvbZysqm

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 19, 2017

Texting you https://t.co/Xa8CcGvdB5

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 19, 2017

Kylie Jenner and her BFF Jordyn Woods were scared — the Kylie Cosmetics maven sharing a tweet to her pal from The Walking Dead.

When you feel an #earthquake for two seconds and act like you just survived something pic.twitter.com/tl70pplpKA

— The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) September 19, 2017

We really thought it was over.

— Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) September 19, 2017

Chrissy Teigen felt it, noting that the quake was the first she's experienced in Los Angeles since giving birth.

it woke me up and I almost peed my pants. first earthquake since giving birth. I am definitely peeing for anything bigger

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 19, 2017

Billy on the Street star Billy Eichner wasn’t too pleased, seeing as the quake pulled focus from his 39th birthday celebrations.

Of course there's an earthquake on my birthday.

— billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 19, 2017

He and Teigen then had some fun together in the earthquake’s aftermath.

The kiosk man who forces u to try lotion...has passed

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 19, 2017

Josh Gad, whose new movie Marshall hits theaters Oct. 13, poked fun of himself for his own response to the quake. After explaining that he had put a glass of a water on his night stands when the shaking started, he spent time scrolling Twitter rather than check on his two young daughters, Ava and Isabella.

Holy cow. Everyone feel that? #earthquake

— Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 19, 2017

I literally put a glass of water down on my night stand and the whole room started shaking. I was so beyond confused. #earthquake

— Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 19, 2017

I probably should have run immediately to my children's room to secure them, but I monitored Twitter responses instead. Oh well. #earthquake

— Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 19, 2017

Here are how some other stars reacted to the earthquake:

oh sorry guys the earthquake was the from the bass in this new track i’m working on

— chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) September 19, 2017

I really wish I hadn't read that scary Earthquake article the other day.

— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) September 19, 2017

If you are in the #LosAngeles area and felt the earthquake.. have a flash light next to your bed or near you.

— Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) September 19, 2017

Our pitbull barked at the #earthquake and scared it and now you are all safe again so go back to bed

— Rob Huebel (@robhuebel) September 19, 2017

Wow shoutout to LA homies for getting #Earthquake trending within 5 minutes y'all are great ????

— Kira Kosarin (@kirakosarin) September 19, 2017