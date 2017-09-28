Celebs, bunnies, and porn stars react to Hugh Hefner's death

Hugh Hefner has not only launched the careers of dozens, if not hundreds, of actresses and models, he also revolutionized the media landscape by fighting against censorship and giving women a platform to express their sexuality in an era when it was OK only for men to do so.

So when the iconic magazine editor, a sex icon in his own right, died at home in his famed Playboy Mansion on Wednesday night, celebrities from nearly every industry paid tribute to Hefner and his Playboy empire.

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

The outpouring of condolences included messages of gratitude from Playboy Bunnies, past and present, including the miles-long lineup of ex-girlfriends, and from many of the famous cover girls of his magazine.

Actress Jenny McCarthy, who was featured on Playboy’s cover multiple times, thanked Hefner for being a “revolutionary” and for changing “so many people’s lives, especially mine.”

“I hope I made you proud,” she tweeted, along with a photo of one of her covers.

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. #PMOY 94 ️ pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017

Porn superstar Ron Jeremy shared a photo of the two friends partying at one of Hefner’s infamous soirees and noted that Hefner “started my career.”

“Today the world lost a legend,” Jeremy wrote. Hugh Hefner “started my career. For 22 yrs I got to wish him happy new year at his mansion. I’ll miss him.”

Today the world lost a legend. #HughHefner started my career. For 22 yrs I got to wish him happy new year at his mansion. I’ll miss him. pic.twitter.com/4Aowa1g44z — Ron Jeremy (@RealRonJeremy) September 28, 2017

Hefner, always flanked by beautiful women, may have been a controversial figure for decades, but one thing is certain: He was a sex icon who, to many, was living a dream.

Below, see how his famous friends reacted to his death.

Paris & I are reminiscing about the Playboy parties at the mansion & how much we love Hef. She’s texts me the perfect Hef emojis — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

If you were raised without a mom Hugh Hefner probably changed your life. Champion of great writing & freedom of speech & always kind to me. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 28, 2017

I had a number of great conversations and with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era! — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) September 28, 2017

The end of an era #RIPHef — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner repeatedly hired Dick Gregory to perform at Playboy clubs when no one else would hire him.

Respect — John Lurie (@lurie_john) September 28, 2017

RIP to a legend Hugh Hefner. Was watching the Amazon documentary at the same time he passed. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/EiVbxPLVJF — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) September 28, 2017

1st met him months B4 #SW opened-Expected stereotyped swinger/wildman not the kind-thoughtful loyal friend he always was to ML & me #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/r5Jbyg9TMH — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 28, 2017

RIP HF. Few did more for writers, inc myself, breaking boundaries and helping Lenny fight for his 1st Amend Rights. pic.twitter.com/Vi4iDgYdCn — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner put me in Playboy & ignited my career. I am forever indebted, Hef. You will forever live on as an icon of epic proportions. #RIP — Donna D'Errico (@DonnaDErrico) September 28, 2017

Rest in peace #HughHefner - he will forever be remembered as the Hollywood legend who lived life to the fullest. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 28, 2017

I met Hugh Hefner at the Playboy mansion. He was very nice to my mom. Don't ask. #RIPHef — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) September 28, 2017