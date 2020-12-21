'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' welcomes game show host as a contestant: See the photos

Leslie Jones competes on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. (Photo: ABC/Christopher Willard)

As host of the rebooted Supermarket Sweep, Leslie Jones knows game shows. She’s just used to asking the questions or announcing results.

The Saturday Night Live alum will switch over to being a contestant for the upcoming run of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, where she had the chance to spin the giant wheel. She’s shown here in images exclusive to Yahoo Entertainment.

Jones, who competed on The $100,000 Pyramid in 2016, is one of the many celebs who played for a prize of $1 million — to donate to their chosen charity, of course.

Leslie Jones competes for $1 million on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. (Photo: ABC/Christopher Willard)

Leslie Jones plays the celebrity edition of Wheel of Fortune with Chandra Wilson and Tony Hawk. (Photo: ABC/Christopher Willard)

She won’t be the only former SNLer. Kevin Nealon, who made us laugh on the show from 1986 to 1995, as well as 2004 to 2005 cast member Rob Riggle, the host of mini golf game show Holey Moley, will be there too.

Other contestants will look just as familiar. Beverly Hills, 90210’s Jennie Garth, Grey Anatomy’s Chandra Wilson, Chrissy Metz from This Is Us, Joel McHale and Yvette Nicole Brown from Community and Paul Reubens (aka Pee-wee Herman) are some of the celebs who’ll gather around the wheel. They’ll be hosted by series regulars Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

Other celebrities we’ll see take a spin: Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown; Nailed It! host Nicole Byer; The Price Is Right’s Drew Carey; She’s All That star Rachael Leigh Cook; The Bachelor host Chris Harrison; Desperate Housewives alum Teri Hatcher; pro skateboarder Tony Hawk; Shark Tank panelist Robert Herjavec; The Real co-host Jeannie Mai; TV personality Maria Menounos; actor and comedian Patton Oswalt; The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s Alfonso Ribeiro; former The View co-host Sherri Shepherd; ESPN sportscaster Joe Tessitore; and former UnREAL star Constance Zimmer.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premieres Thursday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

