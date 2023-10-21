Celebrity Wedding Planner Danielle Rothweiler Reveals Three Easy Ways to Impress Guests at Your Wedding

From transportation to party favors, Rothweiler shares her advice to pull off a perfect wedding

Danielle Rothweiler knows the ins and outs of executing an unforgettable wedding – for both the wedding party and the guests!

For the last 10 years, the New Jersey based celebrity wedding planner based and owner of Rothweiler Event Design has helped countless couples plan weddings they'll remember for the rest of their lives. Her celeb client list includes Christine Brown of TLC's Sister Wives, Angelina Pivarnick of MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Lindsay Arnold of ABC's Dancing With The Stars and Stacey Silva of TLC's Darcey & Stacey.

Speaking to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview, Rothweiler, who is best known for her over the top and out of the box style weddings, shares her top three pieces of advice to to make sure your guests have the time of their lives at your wedding.



Take Care of the Transportation

"Let your guests know you are truly thinking about them and that you are thankful for them taking the time to share in your special day," she says.

"For instance, setting up a hotel block or two that are reasonably priced and close to your wedding venue is really thoughtful, but you should also include transportation for them. Don't assume your guests will know the area or that they can just take Uber or Lyft. Providing a shuttle service lets them know they can relax and be transported to whatever locations you need them to be at. No one wants to walk anywhere in heels especially if the weather is anything less than perfect. Extra bonus? Guests can throw back that champagne and know they can get back to the hotel safely."

Don't Skimp on the Food

"Consider working with your caterer to provide interactive stations or have them provide a few options celebrating your culture," she says.

"Food is one of the things that guests remember the most about a wedding and it's important to provide staples for those guests that don't want to be too adventurous. At the same time, don't forget about those guests that are over the same beef, chicken, or fish options. Selecting a venue with an amazing caterer or bringing in a caterer to your home or other blank space location is a great way to spoil your guests with creative culinary options!"

Give Them Something To Remember....Literally!

"Favors are still a great idea but only if it's something your guests will use. Food and alcohol are always a great choice, even if that means getting a to-go box at the end of the night as a special surprise while people are exiting," she says.

"Avoid anything that has your initials and wedding date on them because that's really only great for the couple. Guests always love when the wedding is a true reflection of the couple and another great option is to donate to your favorite charity in lieu of favors. You can create beautiful cards to put at each place setting to let your guests know all about the charity you have donated to. This is a great way for the couple to show their guests what causes are important to them."



