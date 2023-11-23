Celebrity Thanksgiving Traditions: How Dwayne Johnson, Kurt Russell, Nicola Peltz & More Celebrate
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Thanksgiving is a day full of fun, food, family and tradition for so many stars. Access Hollywood is breaking down celebrities' most beloved traditions and dishes, looking back on our holiday-themed interviews with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kurt Russell, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Hoda Kotb, Don Johnson and more.