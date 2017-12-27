Celebrity Stylist Brad Goreski Marries TV Producer Gary Janetti in the Caribbean

Brad Goreski is married!

The E! fashion host and celebrity stylist — whose A-list clients include Sarah Hyland, Lea Michele and Jenna Dewan Tatum — has tied the knot with longtime love Gary Janetti, an accomplished TV writer and producer best known for his work on Will & Grace and FamilyGuy, PEOPLE reveals exclusively.

After 16 years together, the couple wed Tuesday aboard the luxury cruise ship Seabourn Sojourn in an intimate ceremony officiated by the ship’s captain shortly after setting sail in the Caribbean.



“We are so excited to finally be making it official after 16 years,” the grooms tell PEOPLE. “Having our families celebrate with us in such a beautiful surrounding was everything we wanted it to be.”

Goreski, 40, and Janetti, 51, both wore custom suits by Isaia and exchanged custom wedding rings designed by jeweler David Yurman.

The couple announced their engagement in 2014.