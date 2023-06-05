Fugees make rare reunion, Taylor Swift speaks out for Pride and more celebrity news you missed this weekend

Fugees made a rare reunion and Taylor Swift spoke out for Pride Month this weekend. (Photo: Getty Images)

We get it: Your weekends are busy. Consider this a cheat sheet to help bring you up to speed on the entertainment news you might have missed.

Taylor Swift honored Pride Month at her Chicago tour stop

On stage in Chicago during her "The Eras" tour on Friday, the "You Need to Calm Down" singer celebrated the "brilliant crowds of people who are living their authentic lives" in a message honoring Pride Month — and encouraged people to use their voting power to protect the LGBTQ community. "There have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ and queer community at risk," Swift said. "It's painful for everyone — every ally, every loved one, every person in these communities."

Fugees had a rare reunion

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel performed together at Philadelphia's Roots Picnic on Saturday, though a long-discussed, COVID-canceled reunion tour seems unlikely to get off the ground given Michel's legal troubles. In April, the musician was found guilty of conspiracy and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, and now faces up to 20 years in prison.

Moviegoers got stuck in Spider-Man's web

Miles Morales has still got it. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to the 2019 Oscar-winner for Best Animated Feature, led the box office with a $120.5 million take.

Chuck Todd announced his Meet the Press exit

Sunday morning news junkies, take note: Kristen Welker will be replacing Todd as host of the political panel show as he exits ahead of the next presidential election cycle.

New Barbie dolls dropped — and they look like Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year — and now, you can buy the dolls you see onscreen. Mattel just unveiled the new doll line, which features different versions of the characters portrayed by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, as well as Issa Rae, Simu Liu and America Ferrera. And yes — Gosling's denim-on-denim combo is an option.

Danny Bonaduce will undergo brain surgery

The Partridge Family star told TMZ that he will undergo brain surgery after being diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a neurological disorder that results in fluid on the brain. Bonaduce shared that the condition has left him unable to walk.

Movies ceased production as the writers strike continues

Joel McHale told TVLine that the Community movie, which is heading to Peacock, was paused due to the writers strike. Elsewhere, Jennifer Lopez’s film Unstoppable paused filming as well, after picketers shut down production during a day of shooting at the University of Southern California.

Natalie Portman's marriage made headlines

Portman was all smiles at a French soccer match on Saturday following a report in French outlet Voici alleging that her husband, Benjamin Millepied, had an extramarital affair. The couple are reportedly working on their relationship, with a source telling People, "He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together."

Elliot Page shared details from his memoir

In a People exclusive from his memoir Pageboy, the Umbrella Academy actor described coming out as trans in Hollywood and revealed that he once secretly dated actress Kate Mara. Prior to transitioning, Page "fell for" Mara while they filmed X-Men: Days of Future Past together. "This was right after I'd come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak," Page shared.