‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Primetime Spinoff Set at ABC, Mayim Bialik Expected to Host

ABC has ordered new primetime “Jeopardy!” spinoff series “Celebrity Jeopardy!” The series is set to premiere as part of the Disney-owned broadcaster’s fall slate, airing alongside “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” on Sundays.

Notably included in the announcement for “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” which came alongside ABC’s reveal of its Fall 2022-2023 schedule Tuesday, was this line: “A host will be announced at a later date.”

Craig Erwich says he “wouldn’t read anything into” the inclusion of this bit and the exclusion of Mayim Bialik’s name, as last year she was announced as the host of primetime “Jeopardy!” specials when the now-ousted Mike Richards was chosen as the full-time host. Bialik has been trading off hosting duties with Ken Jennings on the main syndicated series for several months now as the series looks for a permanent full-time replacement for Alex Trebek following his passing.

“It’s really just about the details of the announcement,” the ABC chief told Variety in an interview ahead of the schedule’s release and the order of “Celebrity Jeopardy!.” “And we just are not ready yet, but we will be soon. I wouldn’t read anything into it.”

When asked for clarification, as in it if should not be gathered from this omission that Bialik is not hosting, Erwich responded: “Correct.”

Airing Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC, “Celebrity Jeopardy!” is described as “an all-new game show” that “welcomes celebrity contestants to compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.”

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” is executive produced by Michael Davies and hails from Sony Pictures Television.

ABC announced the “Celebrity Jeopardy!” news and its fall 2022 schedule ahead of Disney’s upfronts presentation to advertisers in New York City this afternoon. That event begins at 4 p.m. ET.

