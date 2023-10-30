Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023: Ice Spice As Betty Boop, Chlöe As Catwoman And More

Halloween has spawned some outrageous, sexy, and creative costumes from our favorite celebs over the years, and it appears 2023 is no different. Even days before the official Oct. 31 holiday, stars were hitting the streets — and social media — in show-stopping fits, some of which have become newsworthy.

From Ice Spice’s Betty Boop look to Halle and DDG’s Poetic Justice homage check out some of the best Halloween costumes our faves are rocking in 2023, regularly updated through Nov. 1.

Chlöe as Khaleesi From ‘Game Of Thrones’

Adele as Morticia Adams

Halle Bailey and DDG as Justice And Lucky from ‘Poetic Justice’

Saweetie as Edward Scissorhands

Ice Spice as Betty Boop

Winnie Harlow as Katt Williams

Keke Palmer as The Bride of Frankenstein

Keke Palmer as Tyra Banks in ‘Life-Size’

Lizzo as Tina Turner

Lizzo as Elvira

More from VIBE.com

Best of VIBE.com

Click here to read the full article.