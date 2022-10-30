Celebrity Halloween costumes 2022: Lizzo as Marge Simpson, Kendall Jenner's racy 'Toy Story' look and more

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly went as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween. (Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)

When Halloween falls on a Monday, the festivities start early. Sure enough, the weekend saw celebrities reaching for their wigs, face paint and skintight latex, with tributes to Catwoman, Eazy E, sexy cowgirls and infamous couples emerging as popular picks. Read on to see which costumes made the scene, and check back for the latest looks as the fright fest continues.

Lizzo as Marge Simpson

A towering blue wig, sparkly green dress and head-to-toe yellow stage paint transformed the "Juice" singer into the Simpsons matriarch.

Emily Ratajkowski as a sexy cowgirl

All hat and no cattle: The newly single model hit the town in fringed chaps and cheek-baring briefs.

Kelly Rowland as Catwoman

Like Amanda Kloots, the former Destiny's Child singer channeled Michelle Pfeiffer purr-fectly.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

The lovebirds looked to another notorious couple for inspiration.

Kim Kardashian as Mystique

While her kids channeled music icons, Kardashian broke out the blue paint for this figure-hugging nod to the X-Men vixen.

Elle Fanning and Max Minghella as Tiffany Valentine and Chucky

These skinny brows and bloody overalls definitely aren't Child's Play.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma as the Grady twins from The Shining

Buh-bye, Barbie. Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma's second costume pick was less Mattel and more Stephen King.

Ciara as Serena Williams

The singer and daughter Sienna recreated Venus and Serena Williams's retro Got Milk? campaign.

Audra Mari and Josh Duhamel as Anna Nicole Smith and J. Howard Marshall

The newlyweds poked fun at their own 20-year age gap by dressing up as the late model and her 89-year-old billionaire groom.

Kendall Jenner as Jessie from Toy Story

The buzz on Jenner's costume is that she gave Toy Story's resident cowgirl a racy update.

Frankie Jonas as Joe Jonas

Taking sibling heckling to new heights, Bonus Jonas and his girlfriend, Anna Olson, went as big brother Joe and his former flame, Taylor Swift.

JoJo Siwa as Draco Malfoy

Ditch the bow and the teen sensation is secretly a Slytherin.

Jeff Ross as Queen Elizabeth II

Royalists, be warned. Comedian Jeff Ross's Queen Elizabeth II get-up features a shot at Meghan Markle and a gory Prince Philip cameo.

Lori Harvey as Beyoncé

Harvey went all out to recreate Bey's "Me, Myself and I" visuals.

John Boyega as Eazy E

More than 27 years after his death, N.W.A.'s Eazy E has emerged as a popular costume this year, with tributes from both Psalm West and John Boyega.