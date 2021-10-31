Halloween 2021: Celebrities channel 'Dirty Dancing,' Britney Spears, Selena and more

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. went as Dirty Dancing's Baby and Johnny. (Photo: Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram)

When it comes to the spooky season, celebrities do it up right.

Celebrities from coast to coast went big on their Halloween costumes this year, and took to social media to show off their incredible costumes.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made the holiday a family affair, dressing up as The Addams Family for Halloween. In a video on his Instagram page, Legend (wearing a mustache and suit as Gomez Addams) played the theme to the iconic sitcom and film series, with the whole gang joining in. Teigen took on the role of family matriarch Morticia Addams, while daughter Luna played Wednesday Addams, and Teigen's mom filled in as Grandmama.

In a follow-up post, Teigen admitted she only lasted an hour in her costume before ditching it for something a little more comfortable.

The pair's daughter, Luna, fully embraced her role, keeping Wednesday Addams's trademark scowl on her face. "She insists on staying in character for all photos," Legend captioned a photo of himself with his daughter. "No smiles for Wednesday."

Football star Aaron Rodgers and his dog took a cue from 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. "Boogeyman," he captioned the shot, which recreated the scene with Keanu Reeves's character Wick tells his pup, "You're a good dog."

Lil Nas X went full Nickelodeon, sporting a blond wig to portray Seth Powers from Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide.

Reese Witherspoon went full Alfred Hitchcock for her costume, sporting a mint green suit and covering herself with fake birds to resemble Tippi Hedren in the famed film The Birds. "There’s something wrong with the birds!" Witherspoon captioned her post.

Story continues

Hailey Bieber recreated the notorious "...Baby One More Time" look of Britney Spears in an homage to the pop star.

"The first concert I ever went to was the queen @britneyspears and I’ve been shook ever since," wrote Bieber, who rocked pigtail braids and a schoolgirl uniform for the shoot.

Joe Jonas, wife Sophie Turner and actress Olivia DeJonge dressed as characters from the 2004 film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, tagging the OG Lizzie McGuire, Hilary Duff, in the photo.

Kate Beckinsale went as a pope, but with a few twists. The actress wore a white wig and rubber suit, posting a photo whose caption read, "If you’re not rubbery and slippery and called Kate is it even Halloween tho."

LeBron James haunted our dreams as Freddy Krueger, captioning a shot of his terrifying look, "Sticks And Stones May Break My Bones But Nothing Will Ever Kill Me. SWEET DREAMS."

Nina Dobrev and boyfriend Shaun White scored big with their Queen's Gambit costume. White sported a fiery red wig to portray chess genius Beth Harmon from the Netflix show, while Dobrev donned a hat and mustache to play Benny Marks. Friend Adam DeVine joined in on the fun, too.

Ciara transformed into the legendary music star Selena for her costume. "The Legendary Selena!" Ciara captioned her post. "I've been practicing learning Spanish and having the time of my life. So I wanted one of my costumes to reflect the Latinx culture. This was so much fun!"

Saweetie paid homage to Halle Berry's Catwoman with her leather-clad feline costume, even recruiting the Oscar winner to appear in her costume reveal video.

Lizzo also went all in on her costume, dressing up like The Mandalorian character Grogu, who is also affectionately referred to by some fans as “Baby Yoda," Yahoo Entertainment previously reported.

Married stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., meanwhile, channeled the Catskills with their Dirty Dancing-inspired get-ups.

Harry Styles also took a cue from a cinema classic. Performing on Saturday night, the British singer changed into a gingham dress and ruby slippers for his ode to The Wizard of Oz's Dorothy (complete with Toto).