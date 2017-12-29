Celebrity couples ending the year hot (or not)

For those who live vicariously through the love lives of celebs, this year probably kept you on your toes.

Get your hot chocolate and popcorn ready, it’s time to reminisce on some of the new, recycled, and failed love we saw this year. All in all, hearts were heavy in Hollywood in 2017.

New(ish) couples

First up we have Selena Gomez, who seems to be trending in most romance categories this year with a breakup followed by a newish relationship. In October, just weeks before Billboard’s “Woman of the Year” rekindled the flame with her first love, Justin Bieber, she broke up with The Weeknd. Although Gomez and The Weeknd gave us all the feels from the red carpet this past year, people don’t seem too worked up about the loss. Her linking back up with her old (real) beau, the Biebs, was a real win for all #jelena fans.

In an interview with Billboard, the singer-actress talked about what brought Bieber back into her life. “I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life,” the singer said. “So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away.”

As for newer relationships, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been going strong since they stared dating in March. Lopez spoke with Vanity Fair in October and talked about the day that brought the two of them together. Lopez said that while eating lunch in Beverly Hills, she spotted Rodriguez walking by and despite wanting to fight the urge to go say hi to him, she tapped him on the shoulder and said, “Hey.”

Of their first date, Rodriguez admitted that he didn’t know it was a date but when J.Lo informed him that she was single, he went to the bathroom to adjust his thoughts. On his walk back to the table he sent her a blunt text that read, “You look sexy AF.’ The rest is history.

Next up, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie — the duo that kept us guessing for months, being the subject of romance rumors. Richie even took to Twitter to deny the rumors back in May. She said, “Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies {#relax}.” Well, everyone can unrelax now because, since they went public with their relationship in September, they have not shied away from some serious PDA.

Speaking of rumors, back in April Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were caught getting real cozy with each other at Coachella just weeks after her split with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tyga. In September, many were taken by surprise when TMZ reported that Kylie was pregnant. The two have yet to publicly address that they are parents-to-be to a baby girl, so set your social media notifications, because the pregnant meter predicts there should be baby-bump selfies in the near future.

Saddening splits

Now comes the heartbreak. Saving the worst for last because, let’s face it, no one’s ready to relive these breakups. Here are a few of the celeb couples that didn’t make it through to 2018.

In August, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris ended their eight-year marriage. The pair announced their heartbreaking split on Instagram, and let’s just say it was a real tearjerker.





In October, about a month before they filed for divorce, Faris opened up to People about her relationship with Pratt since the split. “There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still,” Faris said. Both are seeking joint legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son, Jack.

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky’s “Mother!” love story came to an end this November, after a year of dating. They started dating shortly after filming “Mother!” but J.Law admits she had a crush on the director when he first pitched the film to her. Two months after they announced they were dating in September, they ended it. According to an ET source, the two remain friends.

Last but not least, the door closed for Fergie and Josh Duhamel, who began dating in 2004 and separated in July 2017. The “Big Girls Don’t Cry” singer recently broke down about their amicable split on the “Wendy Williams Show.” When asked about her recent separation, the singer admitted, “It wasn’t my plan.” The singer had nothing but nice things to say about the father of her one and only child, their son, Axl.

She said, “I love Josh. He is the father of my child. We forever have that project together, and we’re doing the best we can.”

