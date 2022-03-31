‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Star Todrick Hall Sued For $60K In Back Rent

“Celebrity Big Brother” star Todrick Hall is accused of owing a ton of money to his landlords. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the season 6 “The Masked Singer” runner-up agreed to pay $30,000 dollars a month for a five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home in Sherman Oaks, California.

Todrick Hall Is Being Sued For Back Rent, Plus Damages At The Rate Of $1000 Per Day!

Avi and Orna Lavian – the home’s owners – slapped Hall with a pay or quit notice on March 3. The notice was apparently given to another occupant in the home according to the lawsuit, which was submitted to the courts on Tuesday, March 29. Essentially, they are trying to evict him from the home if he doesn't pay up. The Lavian couple is suing the YouTube star for $60,000 dollars’ worth of rent for February and March. In addition, they are also suing for attorneys fees, forfeiture of the agreement, damages at the rate of $1,000 dollars per day and “all other relief the court deems just and reasonable.” However, Hall previously led his fans to believe that he bought the home in a YouTube video that he posted to his public channel in February 2021. The video has since received over 500,000 views and is guaranteed to get a lot more as a result of the lawsuit.

Todrick Hall Calls Stunning Mansion ‘A Dream Come True'

In the YouTube video, titled, “Bought My DREAM Home!!! FULL TOUR,” the 36-year-old singer says, “I have been wanting to buy a home for a very long time and this is a dream come true.” He added that he “saw over 50 homes and decided to get this one.” He said what “when [he] saw this one, [he] fell in love.” Many fans had congratulated Hall on his success in the comments of the video.

“Congratulations Todrick! Your house is a dream,” one fan wrote. “I suggest one of the rooms be decorated into the world of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, a room where magic is alive in every sense of the word ‘the room had no ceilings or floors’ as the song says maybe an illusion when you look up and down.” “This is a beautiful house! So happy to see young Black folks doing well. And showing it off is showing others that they can do it, too!” another shared.

“That house is amazing! It’s so so classy yet quite unique but with just a touch of kitch. I wild love to have a tour in person. I wanna be one of Todrick’s friends!” another commented. “Congratulations! I'm so happy for you and I'm so proud of you,” another shared. “I've loved and supported you from day 1! You've worked so hard and seeing the fruits of your labor is a beautiful thing! Keep rising to the top!”

Todrick Hall Has Caused A Stir Following ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Exit

The season 3 final of “Celebrity Big Brother” aired back in February 2022. After he received second place and several harsh pieces of criticism from his fellow contestants, the “American Idol” alum decided to cancel all of his exit interviews following the season finale. Although some fans labeled him a “sore loser,” Hall said in a lengthy Instagram post that he was merely trying to protect himself and his mental health. “I haven’t avoided press because I’m afraid to comment on my experience on Big Brother, but more to protect myself and my mental health to make sure I could actually get my show on stage and fulfill my obligations to my fans and my PAID employees,” he wrote in the caption. “I have no desire to prove myself to people who were never rooting for me to begin with, but I do want to say to my fans that I will be commenting on my experience once the show is open because I feel you deserve it,” he continued. “Thanks to everyone who watched and supported me in the bb house. It was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done, but I’m glad I did it.”

He also followed it up with a more cryptic message, saying, “I will address things in my own way and in my own time.” Hall has yet to issue a formal response to this lawsuit.