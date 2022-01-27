Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 Cast Revealed: Meet the New Famous Houseguests

Lamar Odom, Teddi Mellencamp, Shanna Moakler

Michael Loccisano/Getty; Gary Gershoff/Getty; Michael Bezjian/Getty From left: Lamar Odom, Teddi Mellencamp, Shanna Moakler

Celebrity Big Brother is almost here — and CBS is introducing the lineup of famous houseguests!

On Wednesday night, the network announced the new cast for season 3 of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.

The stars preparing to compete in the house include former NBA star Lamar Odom, TV personality Teddi Mellencamp, former Miss USA Shanna Moakler and style guru Carson Kressley.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, Olympian ice-skater Mirai Nagasu, singer/influencer Todrick Hall, *NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, Diff'rent Strokes actor Todd Bridges, Saturday Night Live alumnus Chris Kattan and UFC fighter Miesha "Cupcake" Tate are also slated to compete for the Big Brother crown, which premieres on Feb. 2.

No need to guess anymore! Meet your #BBCeleb Houseguests! Which ⭐️ are you most excited to see? pic.twitter.com/BUxTspgeGF — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 27, 2022

RELATED: Celebrity Big Brother Edition Sets February Return After Nearly 3-Year Hiatus

Host Julie Chen Moonves teased the cast reveal earlier on Wednesday in a video posted to CBS' Twitter account.

"@CBSBigBrother fans you've been patient. We hear you, we see you and we want to reward you with some clues on who the #BBCeleb Houseguests will be," the tweet read. "Listen along and make your guesses. The reveal will be here sooner than you think."

.@CBSBigBrother fans you’ve been patient. We hear you, we see you and we want to reward you with some clues on who the #BBCeleb Houseguests will be.



Listen along and make your guesses. The reveal will be here sooner than you think. 😉 pic.twitter.com/FhV5WyccQi — CBS (@CBS) January 26, 2022

RELATED: Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Returning for Season 3 at CBS

Story continues

In the clip, Chen Moonves, 52, hinted that the celebrities include "a former American basketball player who has been famously linked to a family of reality tv stars" and a star who "gained fame in the 90s being part of one of the most famous and influential music groups in the world."

Other celebs included a "famous housewife," someone who is known for "cracking jokes, specifically on SNL," an "Olympic bronze medalist," "the daughter of a famous rock star," "a pageant queen, model and actress," a sitcom actor and an athlete who is in the "top 15 for the UFC Women's Bantamweight rankings."

Julie Chen Moonves

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Julie Chen Moonves

Season 3 of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition comes after the show's nearly three-year hiatus.

The show previously aired in 2018 and 2019. Tony-winning actress Marissa Jaret Winokur won season 1 and four-time Grammy nominee Tamar Braxton won season 2.

Previous celebrity competitors include TV personalities Kandi Burruss, Omarosa Manigault Newman and Ross Mathews; Olympians Lolo Jones and Ryan Lochte; actors Shannon Elizabeth and Joey Lawrence; comedian Tom Green; and former White House director of communications Anthony Scaramucci.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In September, CBS announced a third season was coming at its Television Critics Association's panel. Chen Moonves later revealed the February 2022 premiere date in a tweet.

According to CBS, the winter edition will air "multiple nights each week throughout February," following the typical Big Brother format, but will only last just one month, with the finale date set for Feb. 23.

As with the most recent season of Big Brother, viewers will be able to watch the 24/7 live feeds of the celebrity cast on Paramount+, where the upcoming winter edition will also be available to stream live and on-demand.

Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother premieres on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PST on CBS.