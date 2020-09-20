Stars share Emmy throwback photos as awards show goes virtual amid the pandemic: 'Remember wearing heels and a dress?'

Regardless of who wins, it’ll be an Emmys like no other this year, as the annual TV awards show goes virtual in order to keep Hollywood’s finest safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In lieu of the traditional red carpet and those flashing paparazzi lights, celebrities are marking the occasion with a trip down memory lane, sharing photos from Emmys shows past.

Demi Moore proved she is indeed famously friendly with her ex, sharing a photo of her accompanying ex-husband Bruce Willis to the Emmys in 1987. The unconventional get-up worn by Willis, who won that year for his performance as Moonlighting’s wise-cracking sleuth David Addison, got a laugh from the couple’s middle daughter, Scout Willis, who quipped, “OMG Dad’s coat is sending me” underneath her actress mom’s Instagram post.

Still-going-strong couple Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake share a affectionate moment in a photo from the 2018 Emmys, when she was nominated for The Sinner.

“Once upon a time, a long LONG time ago … Mom and Dad put on some real clothes and stayed out past midnight,” wrote Biel, who has reportedly recently welcomed the couple’s second child.

Catherine Zeta-Jones also posted a throwback pic as she cheered on husband Michael Douglas, a nominee for The Kominsky Method.

Kerry Washington — already an Emmy winner this year thanks to Little Fires Everywhere — Mindy Kaling and Tracee Ellis Ross also looked back at past shows while reflecting on how much has changed over the past year. “Remember wearing heels and a dress?” cracked Brooke Shields. “Me either.”

Meanwhile, Jonathan Van Ness of Queer Eye — which took home an Emmy in 2019 — decided to play dress-up from home. The reality star posed in a wide-brimmed sun hat, icy blue satin dress and heels for what he dubbed his “Emmy Look 2020.”

