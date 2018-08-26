Celebrities remember John McCain with touching anecdotes

Senator John McCain (Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images) More

Republican Sen. John McCain died on Saturday at the age of 81. He served the United States for more than 60 years, first in the Navy and afterwards in Congress.

Sen. John McCain’s family shared Friday that McCain wouldn’t continue with treatment for his brain cancer, and the senator succumbed to cancer shortly afterwards.

McCain was diagnosed with a brain tumor last July. The tumor, known as a glioblastoma, is a particularly difficult form of cancer to treat; 90 percent of adults with the disease survive for less than 24 months after diagnosis.

A statement from his office, given to the New York Times, indicates he passed at 4:28 p.m. Saturday, following his decision to discontinue medial treatment for brain cancer. His wife, Cindy McCain, wrote on Twitter of his passing, “My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best.”

Celebrities, some who had personal stories to share about the senator, took to Instagram and Twitter to share condolences and memories.

Last Man on Earth and Mad Men star January Jones shared a story about meeting McCain.





Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared an image from the set of Veep, and that McCain “couldn’t have been nicer.”

He couldn't have been nicer, in fact. https://t.co/oHd5kKshvL — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) August 26, 2018





Busy Philipps shared that her sister interned for the senator and that “he was so kind when he was in the office.”





Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared kind words.

Rest In Peace Senator John McCain. What an incredibly full life he lived. I appreciate his lifelong dedication and service to this country. 🇺🇸 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 26, 2018





Mia Farrow shared a tribute, and responded to President Trump’s tweet about the senator.





While he was ill, you mocked him cruely. Just as you fail to see what makes America great, you will never understand why John McCain was a great man. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 26, 2018





Mandy Moore, Justin Theroux, Jamie King and Andy Cohen shared posts thanking McCain for his service.

















