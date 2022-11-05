Celebrities React to Death of Musician Aaron Carter at Age 34: 'Just a Terrible Tragedy'

Aaron Carter, the former child star who released a 3X platinum album at just 13 years old, was found dead on Saturday at 34, PEOPLE confirmed.

The musician was discovered Saturday morning at his house in Lancaster, Calif., according to TMZ, who first reported the news.

Carter, best known for his breakthrough LP Aaron's Party (Come Get It) and singles like "That's How I Beat Shaq" and "I Want Candy," was the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter and got his start opening for the ensemble before appearing on programs like Lizzie McGuire and seeing the world on his own. His death comes as fans across the internet, and famous faces alike, mourned the loss on social media.

"Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and surviving it is not easy," songwriter Dianne Warren shared to Twitter. "RIP Aaron Carter."

As for those who knew Carter personally, One Tree Hill actor Tyler Hilton wrote that the news was "heartbreaking" after knowing Carter "for years" and taking a liking to him. Hilton and Carter toured together as part of the Pop2K Tour in 2019, and Hilton even played Carter's hit "I Want Candy" along with him on stage.

"Known him for years and always really liked him, he was warm and really funny," Hilton shared on Twitter. "Loved putting on a show and he was good at it. I'll find some pics of us and post more later… damn RIP budddd."

"Sending love to the family and friends and fans of #AaronCarter. Rest In Peace!" wrote Melissa Joan Hart with a throwback picture together from their youth.

"Incredibly sad about the passing of Aaron Carter. My thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family," tweeted Disney alum Christy Carlson Romano.

In his Instagram Stories, Billy Gilman shared a throwback picture from their youth and wrote in part, "I am gutted by this one. You were truly a musical genius, and I could never just be that."

"Met Aaron Carter in 2018, funny, talented and cool. I felt that he was trying....he really was just trying to be happy. I'm sorry to hear of his passing.. Condolences to his family and fans," tweeted Loni Love.

Later in his career, Carter began taking on hip-hop to expand from his resume of teen pop, and fellow rapper Russ even shared some sentiments about the late musician.

Those outside of music, too, have been showing the late musician some love, including Joey Sasso from Netflix's The Circle, who noted that Carter had just had a son. Carter welcomed his first son, a baby named Prince, back in 2020 with fiancée Melanie Martin.

"He just had his son. Now a boy is without a father and this man passed on far too young. Just a terrible tragedy of a day. RIP Aaron."

