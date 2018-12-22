Celebrities And Lawmakers Flood Twitter With #TrumpResign Tweets

President Donald Trump had the dubious honor of being in two hashtags calling

President Donald Trump had the dubious honor of being in two hashtags calling for him to resign. The social media posts were trending globally on Twitter late Friday into Saturday.

Celebrities, including “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill, “Star Trek” actor George Takei and comedians Kathy Griffin and Patton Oswalt, joined national lawmakers and hundreds of other citizens in posting messages with the #TrumpResign or #ResignTrump hashtags ― many referencing the partial government shutdown.

The Resistance is tweeting #TrumpResign tonight and has gotten it trending. What say ye? Help with a RT of this, if you’d also like to see Twitler depart in disgrace. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 22, 2018

#ResignTrump Just fucking resign, because this photo is far worse than that OTHER photo. pic.twitter.com/NUtKk1aNUo — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 22, 2018

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Remember when you said this on national TV last week: "I am proud to shut down the government."



Yep, you said that. There are tapes.



Also, fyi this morning the number one trending topic on Twitter--which you can't regulate--is #TrumpResign. https://t.co/DQuM5qPrJF — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 21, 2018

I've been saying for a long time that the one honorable thing Trump could do would be to put down his cell phone and go peacefully into the dark.



Seems like Twitter finally agrees with me... #TrumpResign — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) December 21, 2018

"Drugs are pouring into our country, human trafficking is at the all-time worst in history because of the internet."



1) The wall isn't going to stop the internet.

2) I'd like to introduce you to 150M people who died during the slave trade.#TrumpResignpic.twitter.com/eZER1Kqw6t — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) December 21, 2018

Hey Trump your cabinet is doing it everyday! Join them #TrumpResignpic.twitter.com/1YbZsmrJ9k — Erica Thomas (@itsericathomas) December 22, 2018

This is the most ridiculous picture ever... that’s a blank piece of paper he’s signing and I’d bet that stack of binders standing taller than that shit stain sitting in the Oval Office is blank too. #TrumpResignhttps://t.co/VwMk6VR1v8 — Christopher Backus (@_cbackus) December 22, 2018

Literally 10 days ago you looked @SenSchumer in the face and said you'd accept full responsibility for shutting down the government. Since when would this be a Democratic shutdown?



Asking for...an entire country of confused citizens. #TrumpResignpic.twitter.com/FRAkqdB2Ws — James Michael Sama (@JamesMSama) December 21, 2018

The #1 topic trending on Twitter this AM is #TrumpResign This should be #1 every day until Trump resigns! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 21, 2018

#TrumpResign@realDonaldTrump you claimed ownership of government shutdown - but now you blame the Democrats?! You are weak. You are the definition of a liar. You are unfit as President. And it is time that you resign. Bye Felicia. — Bradley Bredeweg (@BradleyBredeweg) December 22, 2018

Everyone, please stop slat shaming. #TrumpResign — Allison Burnett (@Allison_Burnett) December 22, 2018