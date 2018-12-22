    Celebrities And Lawmakers Flood Twitter With #TrumpResign Tweets

    Lee Moran
    President Donald Trump had the dubious honor of being in two hashtags calling

    President Donald Trump had the dubious honor of being in two hashtags calling for him to resign. The social media posts were trending globally on Twitter late Friday into Saturday.

    Celebrities, including “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill, “Star Trek” actor George Takei and comedians Kathy Griffin and Patton Oswalt, joined national lawmakers and hundreds of other citizens in posting messages with the #TrumpResign or #ResignTrump hashtags ― many referencing the partial government shutdown.

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.