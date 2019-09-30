Celebrities fight back after being used by fraudulent compounding pharmacies

Celebrities joined Last Week Tonight With John Oliver to create a PSA against corrupt compounding pharmacies. Unlike traditional drug manufacturers and pharmacies, the FDA does not have complete oversight over compounding pharmacies, which mix small prescription drugs.

The lack of oversight has led to several deaths as well as fraudulent claims that have cost the Department of Defense more than $2 billion a year.

One particular company called NECC, or New England Compounding Center, claimed to sell prescriptions to celebrities and famous characters. John Oliver said, “They also filled prescriptions with names — and this is real — like Jimmy Kimmel, David Schwimmer, Michael Bolton, Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland), Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell), RuPaul and Method Man.”

Oliver was able to get the aforementioned celebrities to tape a message to the compounded drug industry. In the message, they ask the pharmacies to not use their names while committing crimes.

Despite the corruption, compounding pharmacies do play a vital role in providing medicine to patients. And as we learned in the PSA, they are also used to help with Michael Bolton’s parrot.

Last Week Tonight airs Sundays at 11 p.m. on HBO.

