Celebrities can't get enough of Brooklynn Prince

Brooklynn Prince won the Critics’ Choice Awards. Sure, she literally was a winner Thursday night, taking home the award for Best Young Actor/Actress for her role in The Florida Project, but on and off stage it was the 7-year-old who completely stole the show. And the A-list crowd couldn’t get enough of the up-and-coming actress.

Prince got close to Angelina Jolie and, dare we say, brought out the the first real smile we’ve seen from Jolie in a while. It was recently reported the young star was in talks to join Jolie in The One and Only Ivan, and it looks like the Oscar-winning actress approves. Clearly, Prince was a welcome new hang-out partner for Jolie, who has been making the awards season rounds solo.

It wasn’t just Jolie who Prince charmed. Although Saoirse Ronan lost in the Best Actress category to Frances McDormand, the Lady Bird star got a pretty sweet consolation prize, mingling with Prince.

The two, who appeared to have literally rubbed elbows at one point, also had a chat with Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig. Future casting chat, maybe?

Prince made time to mingle with some of her fellow nominees, as well. Girl is learning early! The actress chatted with the 2016 Best Young Actor/Actress winner,The Room’s Jacob Tremblay. He was also up for the award this year for his performance in Wonder.

The actress was overcome with emotion when she won. After her father helped her up the stairs, Prince made the audience melt when she exclaimed, “All the nominees are great, and we should all go out and get ice cream after this!”

We have a feeling this isn’t the last we’ll be seeing of Hollywood’s new darling!

