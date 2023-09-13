Celebration set to mark improvements at Cascade Lake Park

Sep. 12—ROCHESTER — A community celebration is being planned at Cascade Lake Park to highlight the

new park amenities

and offer a variety of programmed activities.

"We are very excited to work with our other city partners to celebrate this milestone at Cascade Lake Park. From the expanded playground to the new amphitheater and everything in between, we are eager for our residents and visitors to join us for this fun day, and enjoy these park features regularly hereafter," Parks & Recreation Director Paul Widman said in a statement announcing the event.

The celebration will start at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at the park, 88 23rd Ave. SW. It is free and open to the public.

The event will feature active and passive programming, with a brief formal program at 11:15 a.m. at the amphitheater, which will include a formal dedication of the space to honor former Rochester Mayor Charles "Chuck" Canfield.

Other programming will include live music, the Rochester Public Library Bookmobile, Pedal Party and bingo activity with We Bike Rochester, an art activity with the Rochester Art Center, and local food and beverage vendors. The Rochester police and fire departments, along with other city departments, will also be represented.

"This is a fun and wonderful opportunity to showcase this upgraded public space, while also highlighting a variety of other resources available to the community," Rochester Public Library Director Karen Lemke said.

The live entertainment lineup includes:

* 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Amanda Grace Family Show

* 1 to 1:30 p.m.John Marshall High School (pep band + drum line)

* 2 to 3 p.m. RavensFire

Planned food and beverage vendors include Thesis Beer Project, Café Aquí, Taco Lab and True Smoke BBQ.