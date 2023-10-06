Celebrating the fall season in Neahwa Park

Oct. 6—The Destination Oneonta and Keller Williams Realty annual Harvest Party is slated to return with fall-themed and other activities, vendors and food trucks all in one location — Neahwa Park.

The free event is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

Victoria Smith, Destination Oneonta director, said that this year's event show "immense potential for being the biggest annual Harvest Party thus far with an estimate of 750 to 1,000 people in attendance."

She said that by utilizing fresh marketing and advertising techniques via social media, DO has reached 70,000 viewers in the past month across social media platforms.

With more than 40 vendors expected to attend, participants can peruse a selection of arts and crafts, small business products, nonprofit information and food within the four-hour timeframe of the community event.

In addition to the shopping, informational and food booths, the event will feature live entertainment.

Empower Fitnezz With Dorothy will be conducting line dancing for the first half of the event. The Jupiters are scheduled to perform music from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

In addition, there will be many activities for kids in attendance at the event.

Carnival corner supplied by Keller Williams Realty, laser tag and bounce houses can be enjoyed for the entire duration of the event — all monitored by Hartwick College's women's soccer players' volunteers, Destination Oneonta board members and others.

This event also features a special appearance by Mike Parsons' Ancient Artifacts, including a raffle for a magnificent arrowhead from the Archaic Period. Raffle tickets are $2 each.

Sponsors include Wayne Bank, Community Bank, Stewart's Shops, Chestnut Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Robinson Terrace Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.