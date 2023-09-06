'Celebrate' lives; Suicide Task Force hosting event to embrace survivors, remember lives lost

Sep. 6—SOMERSET, Pa. — There will be raffles, race cars, and rock 'n' roll by The Clarks' frontman Scott Blasey on Sunday during the second annual Good Vibes Save Lives event at Jennerstown Speedway, 206 Somerset St., Jennerstown.

The event is organized by Somerset County Suicide Prevention Task Force.

If a countywide group's plan to raise awareness about suicide prevention efforts seems atypical, there's good reason for it, organizers said.

According to Ray Helinski, Somerset County Suicide Prevention Task Force co-chairman, the event isn't just a tribute to the lives lost, "it's a celebration of all of the survivors."

"We're talking about the 'close calls' that are still here with us," said Helinski.

"We want to celebrate the lives that haven't been taken by suicide."

Doors open at noon and feature six different musical acts, a support walk around the speedway's track at 12:30 p.m. and a children's play area.

Up to 15 local organizations with missions to help those in need of mental health support will have booths set up to interact with attendees.

Good Vibes Save Lives

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

12 p.m. — Doors open

12:15 p.m. — Opening remarks: Govan Martin

12:30 p.m. — Support walk (One lap around racetrack)

1 pm — Musical performances begin with Red Law

2pm — Music with Nick Hoffman; Race car driver meet and greet begins; Children's play area opens

3p.m. — Screamin' Blonde (live music)

4 p.m. — DayByDay (Live music)

5 p.m. — Music with Brad Fisher; Race car driver meet and greet ends

6 p.m. — Exhibitor tables close; children's play area closes; Basket raffle winners announced; must be present to win

6 p.m. Scott Blasey (Live music)

7:45 p.m. — Sunset luminary release and honor/memoriam scroll

8 p.m. — Event ends

The inspiration for the event was forged during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Helinski said. A Facebook Live event was held in 2020 as a way to connect with struggling people during an isolating time.

"We found that there was a real need — and we realized we had to continue it," Helinski told The Tribune-Democrat on Tuesday.

Now it's an all-day, in-person event to raise awareness and enable people to connect through a combination of entertainment and outreach, he said.

"The idea is to offer a sense of inclusiveness," he said.

Helinski said he recognizes that there can be a stigma to asking for help.

The Good Vibes Save Lives event "brings the information and resources to the people," he said. The hope is that they'll leave the event better educated about where to turn if they need local support.

The Somerset County Single County Authority, Community Care Behavioral Health and the Suicide Prevention Alliance will attend alongside Croyle-Nielsen Therapeutic Associates and Bedford-Somerset DBHS.

Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes will have goggles designed to enable people to better visualize the effects of impairment, while Adagio Health will provide tobacco cessation resources, Helinski said.

Several organizations formed to support local veterans, including Veteran Community Initiatives, Veteran Affairs and the Veteran Leadership Program will also attend.

"We want to give people a chance to co-mingle and surround themselves with people who can relate," Helinski said.

Suicide Prevention Alliance Founder Govan Martin also will address the crowd.

The event will have solemn, ceremonial moments, too, he added.

A memorial walk is planned at 12:30 p.m., while a luminary release is planned at sunset to remember lives lost, Helinski said.

"Our job is to be a liaison between the resources available and the community we serve," he said. "We see this as an opportunity to save more lives."