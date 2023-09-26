Celeb Couples That Were So Random They Almost Broke People’s Brains
"I would say, Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest."
"I would say, Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest."
The NFL star is making headlines for more than just Taylor Swift rumors. Here’s why an expert tells Yahoo Life it’s a good thing Kelce is partnering with Pfizer and “advocating for science.”
The football star will be the first to tell you how badly his E! "Bachelor"-esque reality show bombed.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said he "put the ball" in Taylor Swift's court and the superstar happily accepted his invite.
While Taylor Swift hasn't formally confirmed she's dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swifties are trying to understand Kelce's career.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski identifies some under-rostered players worthy of attention in Week 2.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
This meal ticket includes $0 delivery fees — just in time for the season of staying in.
It's true — Abercrombie is one of the best places to shop for fall and winter staples if you're on a budget. These fall and winter jackets are super chic and affordable.
Here's everything we know about the biggest savings event of the fall, plus deals to shop now.
Raved a 65-year-old fan: 'I tried this lotion on one arm and did a comparison. OMG! The difference was astounding and immediate.'