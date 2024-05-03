Cedar Point earns 2 spots on USA TODAY 10Best lists for theme parks, hotels

If you are from Ohio or nearby states, you know that Cedar Point is the summer destination to have fun and get your adrenaline pumping.

Cedar Point is one of the nation's oldest amusement parks and is known for its collection of tall and fast rollercoasters. USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards focusing on amusement parks and water parks hammers home that point.

Cedar point named one of the best theme parks in the United States in USA TODAY 10Best list

Cedar Point has been a destination for travelers and vacationers since it opened. USA TODAY readers who voted for the 10Best awards recognized that fact.

Cedar Point landed at No. 10 on the list of the Best Theme Parks.

The park, which is situated on a peninsula jutting out into Lake Erie in Sandusky, bills itself as "the roller coaster capital of the world." Cedar Point has with 18 thrilling coasters covering more than 10 miles of track.

The park's history dates back to 1870, making it the second-oldest continually operated amusement park on the continent. It's managed to maintain that classic park feel, complete with a generously sized midway and one of the only operating D.C. Muller carousels in the world.

The 10 Best Theme Parks in USA TODAY's 10Best

Here is the full list of the top 10 theme parks in the United States, per USA TODAY readers.

Silver Dollar City (Branson, Missouri) Knoebels (Elysburg, Pennsylvania) SeaWorld Orlando (Orlando, Florida) Hersheypark (Hershey, Pennsylvania) Dollywood (Pigeon Forge, Tennessee) LEGOLAND California (Carlsbad, California) Busch Gardens Williamsburg (Williamsburg, Virginia) Kennywood (West Mifflin, Pennsylvania) Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (Tampa, Florida) Cedar Point (Sandusky, Ohio)

Cedar Point has one of the best theme park hotels

USA TODAY readers recognized Cedar Point as one of the best amusement parks in the country; they loved the accommodations even more.

Hotel Breakers ranked No. 5 on the lost of Best Theme Park Hotels.

The beachfront hotel first opened in 1905, according to Cedar Point. Located within steps of the park, its comfy rooms and suites — many with waterfront views of Lake Erie — have been a favorite for more than 115 years. Visitors can also take advantage of a full-service beachfront bar, two outdoor pools, an outdoor water playground, fire pits, and beach games.

With spring reaching its end, theme parks, amusement parks, water parks, and all their amenities will slowly open their gates to thrill-seeking ride-goers for the summer. Here are USA Today 10Best’s Top 10 theme parks and hotels lists to help you figure out where you’d like to spend this coming summer with your family and friends.

The 10 Best Theme Park Hotels in USA TODAY 10Best

The Hotel Hershey (Hershey, Pennsylvania) Dollywood's DreamMore Resort & Spa (Pigeon Forge, Tennessee) Dollywood's HeartSong Lodge & Resort (Pigeon Forge, Tennessee) Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge (Orlando, Florida) Hotel Breakers at Cedar Point (Sandusky, Ohio) Disney's Wilderness Lodge (Orlando, Florida) Disney's Polynesian Village Resort (Orlando, Florida) Disney's Beach Club Resort (Orlando, Florida) Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando (Orlando, Florida) Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort (Orlando, Florida)

