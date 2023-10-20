‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 to Air on CBS Following Ratings Success of First Broadcast Run

“Yellowstone” fans who recently caught the first season of the western drama will soon be able to catch Season 2. CBS reveals the broadcast event will continue on with Season 2 beginning on Oct. 29 following the telecast of the Season 1 finale, which will air on Oct. 22.

The series debuted on CBS on Sept. 17, snagging 21.6 million viewers to date that have tuned in to at least one episode of “Yellowstone,” according to the network. 52% of those viewers are new to the series, having not seen a single episode in the past year on either linear or streaming. As Variety previously reported in September, the debut episode alone delivered 6.6 million viewers to CBS. That figure eventually jumped to 7.5 million total viewers after three days of delayed viewing via VOD, DVR and other platforms.

Since then, the series has averaged an audience of 5.49 million viewers for each episode, Nielsen reports.

“Yellowstone” follows the Dutton family “who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries,” reads the official description.

The premiere season finale titled, “The Unraveling: Pt. 2,” will follow John Dutton (Kevin Costner) who must discover which family members and allies will stand with him as he faces outside forces. The episode will air on CBS on Oct. 22. The Season 2 episode titled, “A Thundering,” follows on Oct. 29 and follows Kayce (Luke Grimes) as he settles into his new role at the Ranch. “A damaging article threatens to expose John. Rainwater pitches his new plan to the tribal council,” reads the description, per CBS.

