CBS Announces ‘Clarice’ Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

CASTING

OWN announced Tony Plana, Brittany S. Hall, Erica Luttrell, Zsané Jhé, Bobbi Baker, Patrice Arenas, Trinity Cidel, Brandi Huzzie, Rodney Gardiner and Janmarco Santiago would recur on Season 2 of “David Makes Man.” They join the previously-announced series regulars Kwame Patterson as adult David and Arlen Escarpeta as adult JG, alongside returning Season 1 regulars. Also, Kiel Adrian Scott and Erica Watson are tapped to direct five episodes each of the new season, which finds David in his 30s as a rising business man facing a potential opportunity that will change the course of his life. Filming commenced in October, with the season premiering in early summer 2021.

DATES

CBS’ highly-anticipated new drama “Clarice,” from executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, will debut Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. Starring Rebecca Breeds in the titular role, “Clarice” explores the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field a year removed from the events of “The Silence of the Lambs.” The series sheds light on her complex personality and difficult childhood, uncovering how her skills and courage entice evildoers. Watch a teaser below.

Freeform’s “Grown-ish” is set to return Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. The third season of the sitcom following the Johnsons’ eldest daughter Zoey (Yara Shahidi) picks up as the Cal U gang navigates the latter half of junior year and prepare for life beyond college. After dropping out to focus on her fashion career, Zoey wonders if she made the right decision. Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Diggy Simmons also star. Watch a teaser below.

PROGRAMMING

True Royalty TV has acquired the exclusive U.S. and U.K. rights to documentary “Prince Philip: An Extraordinary Life,” about the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, set to premiere Dec. 28. The hour-long original doc paints a portrait of the inner life of the controversial man, who was at the forefront of Britain’s move from Empire to Commonwealth amid the nation’s political and social movements.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Mattel has tapped longtime CBS executive Jonathan Anschell as executive vice president, chief legal officer and secretary, effective Jan. 1. Anschell will succeed Robert Normile and report to Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz, bringing to the role his extensive media industry and global brand expertise. Anschell’s position will require him to oversee all legal responsibilities for the company’s operations, as well as corporate governance, securities, intellectual property, litigation and privacy. He will also be responsible for compliance and government affairs.

DEALS

Lionsgate has extended its overall television deal with unscripted producers Katy Wallin and Stephanie Bloch Chambers’ Wallin Chambers Entertainment. As part of the agreement, the team will continue to develop and produce original series for broadcast networks, cable platforms and streaming services. The partnership has already brought to fruition two unscripted series: “De viaje con los Derbez,” a docu-comedy that was recently renewed for a second season, and “House of Ho,” a docusoap set to premiere Thursday on HBO Max.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Tim Allen, Stacey Abrams and Ari Lennox will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” while Taraji P. Henson, Chloe Fineman and Finneas will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Jimmy Fallon, Joe Manganiello and Kaz Rodriguez are tonight’s guests on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” and writer Ijeoma Oluo and Busta Rhymes are set to appear on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”

RATINGS

The series premiere of Bryan Cranston’s “Your Honor” broke ratings records for Showtime. So far, a total of 770,000 viewers have watched the premiere across all platforms, which the network says represents its biggest limited series debut ever. Breaking that number down, a total of 570,000 viewers tuned in for the linear airing on Sunday night, while around 200,000 watched via streaming and on demand. The series stars Cranston as a respected judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run, which leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

