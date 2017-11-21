Cavill says it's time for "feel-good" Superman movie

From Digital Spy

Henry Cavill is saying all the right things about where he wants DC and Warner Bros in the future.

The actor has thus endured tepid-to-hostile reviews for his three Superman movies - most recently the critically-reviled Justice League - but most of the criticism for those films have focused on the tone and the writing, not his performance.

Cavill acknowledged that negative response to the dark tone of his Superman work thus far in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, while also insisting that there is another path for the Man of Steel going forward.

"There's a wonderful opportunity to tell the Superman story," he said. "Now there is a fantastic chance to show Superman in his full colors and tell a very complex, character-driven movie that is based on story and have that wonderful sensation of hope and happiness. A feel-good movie with lessons laced in there as well."

Whether he'll ever get the chance is unfortunately debatable. DCEU producer Charles Roven said last week that WB has ideas for a solo Superman movie, but no script.

There was also no indication that director Matthew Vaughn is actually attached to the project, despite previously confirmed that he'd had talks with Warner Bros about Superman.

When you factor in that Justice League had the worst box office debut of any film in the DCEU thus far in the US, it seems we might be waiting awhile for the next Superman adventure.

Justice League is currently playing in US and UK cinemas. Watch a trailer below:

