Catwoman writer admits movie was 's**t' and he's never watched it to the end

It’s official; the 2004 Catwoman movie was dreadful, and even its co-writer agrees.

With Halle Berry playing Patience Williams, the alter-ego of the feline superhero, and French director Pitof behind the camera, it was a box office calamity, making $82 million, but having cost $100 million.

But according to John Rogers, who penned the screenplay, it was doomed from the off.

His frank outlook on his own work came as US culture critic DC McAllister took on remarks made by former First Lady Michelle Obama, in her praise of the latest Marvel movie Black Panther for its representation of black people in a major blockbuster.

“Michelle Obama says it’s about time black kids have a superhero that reflects who they are. Why didn’t we hear this when Halle Berry as Catwoman was released years ago? #BlackPanther,” she said on Twitter.

Michelle Obama says it's about time black kids have a superhero that reflects who they are. Why didn't we hear this when Halle Berry as Catwoman was released years ago? #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/roLhfLAZgz — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) February 22, 2018





Rogers then decisively weighed in: “As one of the credited writers of CATWOMAN, I believe I have the authority to say: because it was a s**t movie dumped by the studio at the end of a style cycle, and had zero cultural relevance either in front of or behind the camera.

“This is a bad take. Feel shame.”

As one of the credited writers of CATWOMAN, I believe I have the authority to say: because it was a shit movie dumped by the studio at the end of a style cycle, and had zero cultural relevance either in front of or behind the camera. This is a bad take. Feel shame. https://t.co/6sth7w38Xx — John Rogers (@jonrog1) February 24, 2018





He added: “Also full disclosure: I’ve never watched the movie all the way through in one sitting. I skipped premiere night to shoot @jenni_baird audition footage for GLOBAL FREQUENCY.”

Well, it’s tough to argue with that.

As well as being a box office disaster, critics hated it too, with veteran critic Roger Ebert featuring it on is ‘most hated’ list.

It also featured heavily in nominations for the 2005 Golden Raspberry awards.

By stark comparions, Black Panther is looking like it could become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

It added nearly $192 million to its haul last weekend, accumulating a staggering $704 million worldwide in just two weeks.

In box office trajectory terms, it’s on a par with Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Jurassic World, two of the highest-grossing movies ever.

