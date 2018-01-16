Catherine Zeta-Jones Speaks Out About Michael Douglas' Sexual Harassment Denial

Catherine Zeta-Jonesis standing by her man.

The actress spoke out aboutMichael Douglas‘ decision topreemptively do an interview to denyclaims of sexual harassment, saying she supports both her husband and the #MeToo movement.

“My reaction was that as two people who have been in this business — him longer than me — was that we support ‘Me Too’ and the movement more than anybody, anybody — me as a woman, him as a man,” said Zeta-Jones while promoting her upcoming Lifetime movie.

When asked about the allegations against Douglas, the actress said her husband’s statement spoke for itself.

Zeta-Jones, 48, said she’s optimistic about the future of Hollywood and encouraged women to continue to stand together in the face of adversity

“We’re seeing changes that have taken many years to even be talked about. It’s an amazing time for women, and I really want women to remember how strong we are in numbers,” she said. “This is going to die down. This is not going to be at the forefront of everyone’s mind forever and ever, and we’re going to have to be kind to each other. We can’t ask everyone else to be kind to us unless we’re kind to each other.”

Last week, Douglas, 73, took the unusual step of revealing he has been accused of inappropriate behavior before the allegation went public. The actor released a statement after he’d been contacted by multiple outlets with claims that he had sexually harassed a former employee.

He vehemently denied what he says are a former employee’s claims that he “masturbated in front of” her 32 years ago and that he “spoke raunchily, or dirtily” on the phone in front of her in conversations with friends.

“My head was reeling,” he said. “I just couldn’t put this together. I’ve had no contact with her, in thirty-plus years. I talked to the reporter and said, ‘Listen, as far as using colorful language in front of her, I apologize. None of it was directed at her; she didn’t say it was.”

He continued: “Masturbating in front of her? I don’t know where to begin. This is a complete lie, fabrication, no truth to it whatsoever.”