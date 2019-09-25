Catherine Zeta-Jones shares rare pic with father-in-law Kirk Douglas, 102, on her birthday

Hollywood power couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas rang in their shared birthday together surrounded by family.

Douglas turned 75 Wednesday, as Zeta-Jones turned 50. The duo celebrated with an intimate dinner with Douglas' 102-year-old father, movie icon Kirk Douglas.

Zeta-Jones shared a rare picture of Kirk and herself on her Instagram Story. "Last night dinner with Pappy," the Oscar-winning actress wrote.

In the snapshot, Zeta-Jones embraces her father-in-law and sweetly rests her head on his shoulder as the pair hold hands. The photo has since expired from her IG Story.

Zeta-Jones also showed her main man (and herself) some birthday love on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to me, Happy Birthday to me, Happy Birthday to me, my husband Michael Douglas! and anyone else who was conceived around Christmas or New Years," she captioned a fun Instagram video of Douglas. "Happy birthday to all."

Douglas returned the favor. "Happy Birthday my darling! I love you so much and I cannot wait to celebrate our special day together!" he captioned their wedding picture.

The couple tied the knot in November 2000 and share two children together: son Dylan, 19, and daughter Carys, 16.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones spent their birthday golfing, or hitting "birthday balls" as Zeta-Jones put it. Douglas added, "Golfing with my ❤️ on the big birthday!"

