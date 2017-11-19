Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas celebrate 17th wedding anniversary

The star couple tied the knot at the Plaza in New York in 2000.

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a throwback photo from her wedding day as she and husband Michael Douglas celebrated their 17th anniversary.

The photo posted on Instagram shows the A-list couple walking down the aisle hand in hand at their nuptials in New York in 2000.

The Welsh actress, 48, wrote: “17 years ago today, I said ‘I do’ to my best friend and father of our two and a half month old son.

“Thought it could never get better than that day, but it did.

“Happy anniversary darling, Michael.

“With you, in my life, and Dylan and Carys, every day could be a twelve hour fantastic party at the Plaza in New York.

“Love you.”

She added the hashtags “#love #lovestrong”.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas, 73, are parents to son Dylan, 17, and daughter Carys, 14.