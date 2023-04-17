'To Catch a Killer' sneak peek: 'It was just a feeling'

Watch an exclusive clip from Shailene Woodley's latest drama.

Video Transcript

- It's not a type. It's a person. What a hack. No wonder they kicked him out of DC. These people? They're just born playing evil.

- Evil is cutting off bird's wing just to see what happens. This guy's swatting mosquitoes.

- Whatever. We should string him up by his balls from the top of a flagpole. That'll deter all the other nutsos out there.

- Officer. Why don't you leave the sentencing to the judge? Our job right now is to catch him.

- Sorry, sir.

- Oh, it's OK. Nice to know how I'll be remembered. Any chance of some fresh coffee? This tastes like transmission fluid.

- Right away.

- I'll do it. It's OK.

- Excuse me.

[SIGHS]

- Why'd you say that thing about mosquitoes?

- It was just a feeling.

- Based on what?

- I don't think this guy is looking for destruction. I think he's looking for relief.

- And do you have a feeling that he's going to do it again?

- Yes.

- Why?

- Because he liked it.

- How do you know?

- He killed 29 people. Otherwise, he would have stopped at 2.

- Well, why did he stop shooting at all? I mean, why not kill 50? 60? Was it because the fireworks stopped and so there was no more cover for the gunshots?

- Yeah, maybe.

- Bullshit. Don't patronize me. Tell me what you think.

- I think he got his fill.