‘Catch and Kill’ Teaser Expands Ronan Farrow’s Weinstein Investigation

Former alleged victims of Harvey Weinstein speak out in the trailer for Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, an expansion on Ronan Farrow’s bestselling book and hit podcast of the same name. The six-part documentary series premieres July 12th on HBO Max.

Catch and Kill features on-camera interviews between Farrow and some of the interviewees featured in his investigations against Weinstein’s sexual misconduct, including former employees of the Hollywood producer as well as Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, the woman who wore a wire that caught audio evidence of his misconduct.

“Even a woman who wears high heels and a short skirt can stop someone bad,” the model tells Farrow in the trailer.

Other interviewees include The New Yorker reporter Ken Auletta, The Hollywood Reporter writer Kim Masters, former Weinstein assistant Rowena Chiu, NBC News producer Rich McHugh, New Yorker editors David Remnick and Deirdre Foley-Mendelssohn, attorney Fabio Bertoni, fact-checkers Tammy Kim and Fergus McIntosh, the Citizen Lab’s John Scott-Railton, and undercover spy Igor Ostrovsky, who was hired by Weinstein to track and gather intelligence on Farrow while he was first investigating the sexual assault claims.

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes was directed and produced by Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato.

