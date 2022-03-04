The cast of 'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty' on portraying sports icons at the prime of their lives

The cast of the new Lakers series Winning Time talk about portraying such icons as Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry Buss, Pat Riley, and Jerry West.

Video Transcript

- There's two things in this world that make me believe in God, it's sex and basketball, you know?

- I'm sleeping.

- Her loss.

KEVIN POLOWY: John, I think this is one of my favorite characters I've seen you play, which is saying a lot. He's not just this unlikely sports visionary, but you don't think of sports owners typically as charming or magnetic, but I think he's all that and more. Is that how you saw Jerry in real life, is this a pretty accurate depiction do you think?

JOHN C. REILLY: As far as accuracy, I don't know. I don't think anybody really knows. And the guy who really knows is not on this Earth anymore, Dr. Jerry Buss. God rest his soul.

But we took our best guesses at what it might have been like to be him in these moments. Like you said, he was a visionary person, not just in sports, but just in what people wanted in the world in general. Like, he was someone that understood people want to feel good. They want to come to a place that's not about athletic event, the game is the thing that we're all focusing on, but the place itself is a destination.

I also had to keep reminding myself he had a doctorate in physical chemistry. He was a very brilliant man. He was a math genius, you know? He was a real estate tycoon.

One of the things he traded for the team was the Chrysler Building. He slid the deed for the Chrysler Building across the table. It's hard to overestimate the accomplishments of Dr. Jerry Buss. But I did my best to honor his memory, and I hope his family is happy with it.

KEVIN POLOWY: Quincy, same thing for Magic. I mean, he comes across as really easy to root for in this one. I'm sure it was tough to hear Magic himself say maybe he's not looking forward to the series. But, like, did you try to reach out to him? And are you hoping that he will tune in to maybe have his mind changed once he actually sees it?

Story continues

QUINCY ISAIAH: I didn't reach out. But I mean, of course, you want the person that you're portraying, if they're still alive, to appreciate at least your part in it. My biggest thing with him is just acknowledging that I'm sitting right here talking to you, because of the brilliant life that he's lived and that he has made himself an icon, not only in basketball but in the business world, and being an advocate for HIV.

He literally changed my life, and lives and countless others. That's where I'm at with it. The fact that he lived his life is enough for me in order to be like I'm good.

KEVIN POLOWY: There are a lot of sports heroes portrayed in the series and Jeanie Buss is right up there. I mean, she's the first female owner to win an NBA championship, even if the series, obviously, portrays her in her early years. Were you able to talk to her, to pick her brain on the series, or see how she felt about it?

HADLEY ROBINSON: I decided not to reach out actually, just because I didn't want any initial bias in any way. And I didn't want to fall into the trap of imitation and anything like that. And you know, I wanted to stay dedicated to the script, as well, and the story, because it is sort of this dramatization. I had so much at hand already, it would have been like an inundation or like a deluge of information. So I just decided to kind of stick to what was given.

KEVIN POLOWY: Jerry is portrayed as a very emotional, very volatile guy at points. There is definitely a good amount of screaming involved in your job description. Were you worried about popping any veins on this one?

JASON CLARKE: I had to tell the sound guys and [INAUDIBLE], listen, guys [INAUDIBLE], I can go at this speed for this amount of time, and after that I'm fini. The voice is gone. People expect Jerry to come in there and-- who knows what the [BLEEP] Jerry is going to do today, and he was kind of like that with people in life as well. He was sensitive and he cared so much. And he expressed it in ways which weren't cohesive with other people feeling that level of care. They saw different things.

KEVIN POLOWY: Not only are you playing a basketball legend in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, you're also playing a basketball legend who happens to now be an entertainment and cultural critic. Feeling the pressure much with this one?

SOLOMON HUGHES: When you think about his accomplishments, since he was a kid, right, just the incredible things that he's done every single year, like those are amazing things. And you can take those off the board and still just be amazed by the life that this individual has lived as a basketball player, as a social critic, as someone who stands up for the oppressed. I mean, he boycotted the Olympics, right?

He knew Thelonious Monk as a teenager. There's just so many fascinating things about the entirety of his life. So it's like if you don't feel pressure, you're just not being honest.

KEVIN POLOWY: Red Auerbach is maybe as close as we get to a villain here. I mean, it's a Lakers show. He's called the devil incarnate. But what a character. Was this more fun than the average role?

MICHAEL CHIKLIS: So much more fun. Listen, I was born, raised, and educated in the Boston area. I went to Boston University from '81 to '85. I grew up in a household where my father preached the gospel of Red Auerbach.

I did not look at him as a villain at all, although I knew he would be, at least initially, perceived and portrayed as one of the primary antagonists, since it's told from the Lakers perspective. So with all of that, I still look at this man is one of the great coaches of all time and one of the greatest success stories of all time. And you can't have that rivalry without both of these teams.

KEVIN POLOWY: When we think of Pat Riley today, we think calmness, confidence, the slicked back hair. He doesn't really have any of those things here when we meet him. He's down and out.

He's a 34-year-old has been, he calls himself. This is kind of his origin story as a coach. I mean, how fun was that arc to play with?

ADRIEN BRODY: It's revealing, that's for sure. And it's human. But it wasn't fun.

My responsibility is to inhabit the state of mind of the man that I'm portraying, and that's not a great state of mind to be in. And you have to relate to those moments in your own life, where things aren't flowing. It was a wonderful reminder for me in seeing how I even misjudged the hardships that he must have faced to get to the place that he has gotten to in life. He's had a lifetime devotion to his career and to the game. And he's elevated it.

KEVIN POLOWY: I love to hear that you were a big Lakers fan heading into this, being an Angeleno, of course. Were you the biggest Lakers fan on the cast? Will you take that title?

SALLY FIELD: I think so. I think they would give me that title. I was the one that would come in and just be all irate, because of what happened in the game.

And AD is hurt, again. What the hell? That was the biggest foul I ever saw. And so, yeah, I think I would have to be right up there with the biggest, because it was my communication with my sons. It still is.

KEVIN POLOWY: Who is the biggest Lakers fan on the cast, because so far, from what I gather, it's Sally Field.

JOHN C. REILLY: Yeah I was going to say there's no question in my mind that it's Sally Field. Maybe Adam McKay, but I think Adam coming from Philly might have some split loyalties. Sally is true blue, or true yellow and gold, or true gold and purple. Whatever, you know what I mean.

KEVIN POLOWY: Jason, you're an Angeleno, right? Were you already a big Lakers guy?

JASON SEGEL: Yeah, absolutely. That was my team growing up. It's still my team. Even in a rough season, like this year, I'm tuning in to every game hoping for the best. So yeah, they've always been my team.

KEVIN POLOWY: So you're up there with Sally Field the biggest Lakers fans in this cast?

JASON SEGEL: Sally can take the title from me. I give-- I defer to Sally Field on all things.